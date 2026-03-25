Nancy Guthrie's neighbor recalls pets' ‘atypical’ behavior around time of disappearance, ‘The dogs did rouse…’

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor has shared important information amid the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, saying his pet dogs displayed “atypical” behavior on January 11 and again on February 1. Nancy was reported missing on February 1. An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

The neighbor, Jeff Lamie, shared the information during an installment of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, which aired on Fox Nation on March 23. Jeff, who lives a few houses from Nancy, recalled how his pet dogs woke him and wanted to be allowed outside on January 11, and then again in the early morning hours of February 1.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

"We hope it is of some value,” said Jeff.

‘Dogs can be hypersensitive’ The dogs woke Jeff a little after 1 am February 1, and he took them into the courtyard behind his home. He neither saw nor heard anything suspicious at the time, but did notice that his pets were acting unusually. One of the dogs looked off into the distance, as if focusing on something before moving on.

"Oh, just waking me up at that hour," Jeff said. "That’s what was atypical. Actually, it hasn’t happened since."

Jeff also noted that "the dogs did rouse and I took them out. There’s an image of me on camera. I didn’t hear nothing or saw nothing, but you know, animals can be, especially dogs can be hypersensitive and we don’t know if there’s a correlation.”

"We’ve shared it, whether it helps with the timeline or in any way," he added.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that Nancy’s case is "not even close" to a cold case. "We have some DNA that we think is still workable,” he said during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show.

The reward for information leading to Nancy's return now stands at $1 million, after being raised from the initial $200,000 provided by the FBI and Tucson Crime Stoppers.