Nancy Guthrie's neighbor recalls pets' ‘atypical’ behavior around time of disappearance, ‘The dogs did rouse…’
Nancy Guthrie's neighbor has shared important information amid the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, saying his pet dogs displayed “atypical” behavior.
Nancy Guthrie's neighbor has shared important information amid the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, saying his pet dogs displayed “atypical” behavior on January 11 and again on February 1. Nancy was reported missing on February 1.
The neighbor, Jeff Lamie, shared the information during an installment of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, which aired on Fox Nation on March 23. Jeff, who lives a few houses from Nancy, recalled how his pet dogs woke him and wanted to be allowed outside on January 11, and then again in the early morning hours of February 1.
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"We hope it is of some value,” said Jeff.
‘Dogs can be hypersensitive’
The dogs woke Jeff a little after 1 am February 1, and he took them into the courtyard behind his home. He neither saw nor heard anything suspicious at the time, but did notice that his pets were acting unusually. One of the dogs looked off into the distance, as if focusing on something before moving on.
"Oh, just waking me up at that hour," Jeff said. "That’s what was atypical. Actually, it hasn’t happened since."
Jeff also noted that "the dogs did rouse and I took them out. There’s an image of me on camera. I didn’t hear nothing or saw nothing, but you know, animals can be, especially dogs can be hypersensitive and we don’t know if there’s a correlation.”
"We’ve shared it, whether it helps with the timeline or in any way," he added.
Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'
Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that Nancy’s case is "not even close" to a cold case. "We have some DNA that we think is still workable,” he said during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show.
The reward for information leading to Nancy's return now stands at $1 million, after being raised from the initial $200,000 provided by the FBI and Tucson Crime Stoppers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More