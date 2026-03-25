Nancy Guthrie case: Authorities issue warning about ‘scams’ amid probe, ‘The public is urged to…’

"The public is urged to remain vigilant and not send money to anyone claiming to raise funds related to this case. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME," the statement concluded, and is signed by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos .

"Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation," the department's statement reads. "Billboard displays are funded through official channels. Any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent and will be investigated accordingly."

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie , the Pima County Sheriff's Department has released a statement about a concerning trend emerging surrounding GoFundMe pages. “Important notice regarding fundraising scams in the Guthrie investigation,” the X post is captioned.

The reward for information leading to Nancy's return now stands at $1 million, after being raised from the initial $200,000 provided by the FBI and Tucson Crime Stoppers.

"We have so much in front of us. And we believe we have good evidence in front of us," Nanos told KOLD on March 23. "Will that dry up? Could I be wrong? Absolutely. Anything is possible, but we're not giving up."

Nancy Guthrie probe not a cold case, Chris Nanos says Nanos also said that Nancy’s case is "not even close" to a cold case. "We have some DNA that we think is still workable,” he said during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show.

Talking about the investigation, Nanos said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Nanos said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why'.”

Nanos further said that the case is “unlike anything we’ve seen in years in Tucson.”