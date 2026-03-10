Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor has revealed that she saw a "strange man" walking in their neighborhood three weeks before ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother went missing. Aldine Meister, a woman who has lived in the Catalina Foothills for almost 30 years, shared details about the suspicious sighting, which she said “freaked her out.” People visit a banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers and an image of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

Aldine said during an appearance on the March 9 episode of Brian Entin Investigates that she saw a young man through her bathroom window walking down her street around January 11.

"I saw him out there,” she said, showing Brian the view from her window. “So I couldn't make out his face, although his hat was way down. He was walking down the road, I saw him and I was like 'oh that guy doesn't fit.'”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“He was kinda hunched over, not in walking or hiking gear. He was dressed in street clothing,” she added. “So I thought that was weird because that’s not normal.”

Aldine explained that as the man walked by the street in the direction of Nancy’s house, he was “kind of going slowly” and “really taking a long look at it.”

She added, “It freaked me out and I’m not one of these people to be super freaked out by that but I was like, ‘That’s weird.’”

At the time, Aldine only hold her husband and mother about the sighting. However, after Nancy went missing, she informed the authorities about the suspicious man.

Investigation is ‘growing,’ Sheriff Chris Nanos says Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," Nanos told the BBC on February 18.

Nanos further said that Nancy’s family has been "100%" cooperative with the investigation.

Read More | Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman lands in Tucson amid search for Nancy, sparks anger: 'Where has he been?'

Nancy’s family, including Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing woman, police said. However, a suspect has still not been named.

Nanos has also said that the investigation was “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.