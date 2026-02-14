Savannah Guthrie’s husband, kids spotted at Florida airport for the first time since Nancy’s disappearance

Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, has been seen for the first time following the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie. Michael Feldman was spotted in Florida with his children, Vale and Charley, after the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie. (X@Daejahdgaf)

Feldman, 57, was spotted in Florida as he walked through an unidentified airport accompanied by his children — daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9 — both of whom he shares with Savannah, Page Six reported.

Images captured the family being escorted through the airport by a minimum of three security personnel on Friday. The host of the "Today" Show, aged 54, did not accompany her family on this trip. However, the origin of the family's flight remains uncertain.

Feldman was seen donning a navy blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans. He maintained a casual appearance with aviator sunglasses and a gray jacket.

His son Charley trailed his father, dressed in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants. He completed his relaxed travel ensemble with pink sneakers.

His daughter Vale was seen wearing a blue faux fur coat while she transported her pink suitcase to their vehicle.

Also Read: Bethenny Frankel floats wild ‘competitive journalist’ theory about Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s case, ‘That person has…’