Savannah Guthrie’s husband, kids spotted at Florida airport for the first time since Nancy’s disappearance
Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, seen at airport with kids amid family turmoil.
Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, has been seen for the first time following the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie.
Feldman, 57, was spotted in Florida as he walked through an unidentified airport accompanied by his children — daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9 — both of whom he shares with Savannah, Page Six reported.
Images captured the family being escorted through the airport by a minimum of three security personnel on Friday. The host of the "Today" Show, aged 54, did not accompany her family on this trip. However, the origin of the family's flight remains uncertain.
Feldman was seen donning a navy blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans. He maintained a casual appearance with aviator sunglasses and a gray jacket.
His son Charley trailed his father, dressed in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants. He completed his relaxed travel ensemble with pink sneakers.
His daughter Vale was seen wearing a blue faux fur coat while she transported her pink suitcase to their vehicle.
Here's what Michael Feldman said on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
In the light of Nacy's disappearance, Savannah's spouse addressed the abduction of the 84-year-old mother-in-law through his Instagram account. On Tuesday, he shared unsettling footage of Nancy's alleged abductor, appealing to the public for assistance in locating her.
“Someone out there may recognize this person. Please help us. Bring her home,” he stated.
His post featured doorbell images that captured the person outside Nancy's residence, which were released by the FBI and local authorities on Tuesday.
The FBI described the suspect as a male approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average physique.
Feldman and Guthrie were married in March 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. They currently reside in Brooklyn, New York.
Nancy was last seen entering her home in Tucson on the evening of January 31 after dining with her daughter, Annie, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
