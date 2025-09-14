England's Charley Hull shot a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday in Hamilton, Ohio to take over sole position of first place with one round to go at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Charley Hull’s 5-under 67 propels her into lead at Kroger Queen City

Hull, 29, has failed to win a tournament in 2025, but with her six-birdie, one-bogey day, she moved closer to achieving just that.

It would also be her first win in the United States since 2022.

Hull was 1-over through six holes Saturday, before she heated up, collecting all of her birdies from that point on, including back-to-back on Holes 11-12.

TPC River's Bend, known for its sloping, difficult greens, has yet to faze the Englishwoman.

"I don't even think like that in depth. I just hit a ball and find it and hit it again, you know what I mean?" Hull said. "I think that's the trouble with many golfers, overthinking. It's just a game. Hit a white ball at the pin. Make a birdie or make a par, make a bogey, whatever, just roll on to the next hole."

Hull enjoys a one-stroke lead over World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, though the field of contenders remains deep. Japan's Chisato Iwai and Miyu Yamashita are tied for third two strokes back, with an additional four golfers tied for fifth at 13 under.

That group includes Yealimi Noh , the Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan , China's Mary Liu and World No. 2 Nelly Korda .

"I think it's going to be another challenging day for sure," Thitikul said. "As you can see the course and as you can see all the score, everyone can go low and then the course is makable. And then if you really want to win, so you had to make birdies."

Korda had birdies on Holes 2, 11 and 12, weathered a bogey on 13, and then made up two strokes with a thrilling eagle on 18.

"Yeah, that's what I love about golf, is kind of the grind," Korda said. "Doesn't matter where you are. Sometimes people come from the back. You just have to kind of get it going. There is nothing better than being in the hunt contention and feeling that adrenaline hoping that you are in contention going last few holes in."

Chanettee Wannasaen, who had led through the first two rounds, had a rough day, shooting a 3-over 75 to fall six shots off the pace. The product of Thailand endured three bogeys and two double bogeys to go along with four birdies.

Germany's Olivia Cowan, in second place a day ago, fell into a tie for ninth at 12 under with a 1-under 71.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.