Sonam Wangchuk ‘refusing’ treatment, ‘no’ permit to July 20 march: Top 10 updates on CJP protest

High-voltage drama unfolded around the Cockroach Janata Party's protest over the past 24 hours, with activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital for medical observation and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, questioning the hospital's findings. Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was targeted in an ink attack and announced that he would launch a hunger strike of his own. CJP supporters rest during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar. (PTI)

Wangchuk's hospitalisation came after the Delhi high court directed authorities to closely monitor his health, just two days before the party's planned march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Track Sonam Wangchuk news live updates.

The developments have prompted CJP to renew its call for supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar on July 20 before marching towards Parliament. Delhi Police, however, has made it clear that it will not allow the proposed "Sansad Chalo" march, citing security, traffic and law-and-order concerns in the high-security zone around Parliament.