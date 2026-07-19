Dia Mirza backs Sonam Wangchuk after police remove him from protest site: ‘Support the right to peaceful protest’

The police's removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi during his ongoing hunger strike on Saturday has sparked widespread reactions, with several celebrities speaking out in his support. Joining the growing list of voices, actor Dia Mirza publicly backed Wangchuk and the students demanding accountability and transparency, while asserting that she stands by the right to protest peacefully. On Saturday, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dia Mirza comes out in support On Saturday, Dia took to Instagram to share a note in support of Wangchuk, stressing that history has repeatedly shown how peaceful protests and resistance against oppression have paved the way for transformative change.

Dia shared a note which read, “I stand with the students of this nation. I support the right to peaceful protest. I stand by the demand for accountability, transparency and reforms in our education system. I stand with Sonam Wangchuk, Neha, Ameen and Manish.”

Sharing the note, Dia said she would continue to stand in solidarity with the students across the country, while also backing Wangchuk's call for dialogue and the right to peaceful protest.

“I have been and will continue to support the students of my country. I hear you, I see you, I stand by you. I support Sonam ji’s demand for dialogue. I support his right to protest. @wangchuksworld,” Dia wrote as a caption.

The actor also took to the comments section to express her disappointment over the manner in which Wangchuk was escorted away from the protest site.

“Yesterday was Mandela Day… Madiba was inspired by Gandhi. These extraordinary men brought about revolutionary change by peaceful protest and resistance against oppression. Sonam ji was taken away without his consent, by force from the site of peaceful protest,” Dia wrote, adding, “The trolls and sponsored bots have arrived. Respond to them if they are real people. But only respectfully and with grace. Baaki ignore karo (Rest ignore them).”