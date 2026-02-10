Tommaso Cioni vs Michael Feldman salary: Who has more wealth? A look at their incomes and net worth

Queries related to Savannah Guthrie and Annie Guthrie's family and their husbands continue to see a sharp spike amid the ongoing search for their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Tommaso Cioni vs Michael Feldman salary: As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Savannah's husband stated that he feels unhelpful, while Annie's husband was labeled a potential suspect by a journalist without official confirmation.

Amidst several speculations over the family dynamics, Savannah's husband Michael Feldman, who hardly addresses the public, provided a concise reply to reporters, stating that he had "nothing new to report" and that he felt "mostly unhelpful," a statement that rapidly became the most frequently cited quote in various posts and discussions.

Meanwhile, Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni faced public scrutiny following the search at their residence and journalist Ashleigh Banfield's explosive claim that he could be a ‘prime suspect’ in the missing case. However, authorities have denied the claim and have not named any suspect so far.

Are you curious to know about Feldman and Cioni's net worth and their profession? Here's what we know:

Who is Michael Feldman and what is his source of income? Savannah Guthrie has been married to her husband, Michael Feldman, for more than ten years. The couple started their relationship following her separation from her first spouse, Mark Orchard, and became engaged in 2013. Guthrie and Feldman tied the knot in March 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. The couple share two kids together.

Feldman possesses a background in politics. He served as a Democratic political aide for eight years during the Clinton-Gore administration, as reported by the consultancy firm FGS Global. Throughout this period, Feldman undertook various responsibilities for Vice President Al Gore, including roles as senior advisor and traveling chief of staff. Additionally, he acted as one of the primary liaisons to Congress for the Clinton administration.

In the past, Feldman worked as a legislative analyst within the Democratic Policy Committee for the Senate Democratic Leadership.

He later transitioned from politics to business consulting. He commenced his career as a consultant and is a founding partner as well as the North American co-chairman of FGS Global, an international firm specializing in communications, consulting, and advocacy.

In 2021, he co-established a public relations firm, the Glover Park Group, which subsequently merged with other consulting firms to form FGS. In his professional capacity, Feldman oversees communications strategy for a diverse range of corporations, nonprofits, advocacy groups, and individuals.

According to Wallmine, Feldman’s estimated net worth is around $5.75 million. However, there is no public information available regarding his income and consultancy charges.

Who is Tommaso Cioni and what is his source of income? Tommaso Cioni, who is both a writer and an educator, stated in his biography on the Tapirulan Cultural Association website that, “I write when I have the chance. I study lizards. I play the electric bass. I make homemade pasta.”

During her show, journalist Banfield stated that Cioni has taught sixth-grade science and biology at Basis Oro Valley School in Tucson. A LinkedIn profile that seems to belong to Cioni suggests that he has been employed there for more than 15 years.

Information regarding Cioni's net worth and salary is not publicly available. However, according to Indeed, the job search platform located in Austin, Texas, Basis Independent Schools offer salaries ranging from $65,000 to $73,000, while educators in the Oro Valley region earn approximately $66,000 annually.

If we assume Cioni's median salary to be $65,000 per year, then his net worth, considering 15 years of professional experience, would be around $975,000. This figure is merely an estimate based on projected earnings and does not represent an actual assessment of Cioni's net worth.

Reports suggest that Cioni and Annie's residence was purchased for $650,000. Together, Cioni and Annie seem to have a comfortable income that allows them to enjoy vacations in Italy, Cioni's country of origin, as per the photos allegedly shared on Annie's Facebook.