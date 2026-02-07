Tommaso Cioni: Net worth and earnings in focus amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping; check details

Tommaso Cioni is in the spotlight as potentially the last person to see Nancy Guthrie before she was taken. He had dropped his 84-year-old mother-in-law at her home after dinner with his wife, her daughter, Annie, as per New York Times. Independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tomasso Cioni was a suspect, but the authorities made it clear that they had not named anyone officially. (Facebook/Jolene Marie)

Annie and Cioni reportedly live close to Guthrie's home near Tucson, Arizona. Authorities believe that Guthrie was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning. She was reported missing after being absent from the usual church service. While the search for Guthrie is on, authorities have not yet named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

Independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Cioni was a suspect, but the authorities made it clear that they had not named anyone officially, and were speaking to those who might have had contact with Guthrie prior to her disappearance.

In the meantime, the Guthrie family has also gotten an alleged ransom note seeking money for the octogenarian's return. Naturally, this has sparked an interest in individual net worth and earnings, and Cioni is no exception. Notably, Cioni's sister-in-law and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie has a whopping net worth of $40 million.

Tommaso Cioni net worth Cioni is a writer and a teacher. His bio on the Tapirulan Cultural Association website says “I write when I have the chance. I study lizards. I play the electric bass. I make homemade pasta.”

Banfield had revealed that Cioni taught sixth grade science and biology at Basis Oro Valley School in Tucson. A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Cioni notes that he's been a teacher there for over 15 years.

While Cioni's net worth is not a matter of public knowledge, given he is a private individual, one might hazard a guess based on estimated earnings. According to Indeed, the job search platform based in Austin, Texas, Basis Independent Schools pay between $65,000-$73,000, while teachers in the Oro Valley area make around $66,000 a year.

If Cioni's median salary is taken to be $65,000 a year, then his net worth with 15 years of work experience would come to around $9,75,000. This is only an estimate calculated on projected earnings and not an actual report on Cioni's net worth.

Cioni and Annie's house reportedly cost $650,000. Cioni and Annie together appear to earn comfortably to enjoy vacationing in Italy, where the former is from, as per photos reportedly posted on Annie's Facebook.