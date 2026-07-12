Toronto shooting: 2 killed, several injured at Salsa on St Clair festival; attacker at large

"Police have secured the scene," authorities later said in a follow-up post.

"Please avoid the area immediately and follow all directions from police," Toronto police said in an X post.

Six people were found with gunshot wounds, and two people were pronounced dead in a shooting incident at a street festival in Canada's Toronto on Saturday, police said.

Toronto shooting at Salsa on St Clair festival The shooting took place near the intersection of St Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the ‘Salsa on St Clair’ festival was being held. Police initially asked people to stay away from the area while officers responded to the incident.

Notably, ‘Salsa on St Clair’ is a Latin-themed cultural festival held in Toronto.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene. There was no immediate information on any suspects or arrests.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "devastated" by the shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival.

"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others," Ford wrote in a post on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected."

The incident comes weeks after another shooting in Montreal late last month, in which 2 people, including a police officer, were killed. The attacker was later shot dead by police.

In February, a school shooting in the western town of Tumbler Ridge left 8 people dead, including the shooter's mother and half-brother, and injured 27 others before the gunwoman took her own life.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.