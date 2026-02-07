Tommaso Cioni nationality, band member Walter Goncalves in focus amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping; 'just popped up'

Tommaso Cioni was thrust in the limelight in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping after independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported he was a suspect in the case. Cioni is the son-in-law of the 84-year-old who was reported missing last Sunday. He is married to Annie Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, and sister of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie. Tommaso Cioni seen with Nancy Guthrie in this photo. (X/@thelastshow)

However, Pima County Sheriff's Office has made it clear that they have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. Authorities explained that they are speaking to people who might have had contact with Guthrie before she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Cioni was reportedly the last person to see Nancy before she was kidnapped, as per New York Times. He reportedly dropped her home after dinner Annie dined with Annie on Saturday. The two reportedly live close by.

With no leads yet, there is a lot of interest in what little there is to go on. Cioni and Annie Guthrie have found their lives to be under scrutiny ever since their names became public knowledge. Previously, there was already buzz about Cioni's bandmate Dominic Evans who allegedly has a past record, and Cioni's alleged power of attorney, which many online said was commonplace.

Now, the focus appears to have shifted to Cioni's nationality, and his other band member Walter Goncalves.

Tommaso Cioni nationality, band member Walter Goncalves Cioni is of Italian origin, and this has sparked buzz online. “What's the citizenship status of Tommaso Cioni? He's from Italy. Dude just popped up in America in 2006 and was suddenly married to Annie Guthrie,” a person remarked.

Another added, "Four years ago someone named Tommaso Cioni posted a video of himself shooting cans in a backyard, speaking Italian. Posted words 'babba booey' Same guy?”.

Cioni's author bio on a site notes he was born in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy. Cioni and Annie Guthrie also often go to Italy for trips, their social media photos reportedly show.

There is also interest in bandmate Walter Goncalves who is allegedly a federal public defender. “Tommaso Cioni's bandmate is a FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER! His name is Walter Goncalves. They play in a band called Early Black,” a person wrote on X, sharing screenshots. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.