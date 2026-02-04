Ashleigh Banfield family and net worth: All on her husband and kids amid shocking claim on Nancy Guthrie probe

Giving updates about Nancy's case, Banfield said, “And my law enforcement source tells me that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in this case. Again, law enforcement source tells me that Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, married to Annie Guthrie, Savannah's sister, is maybe a prime suspect in this case.”

She made this stunning assertion, citing a law enforcement source associated with the ongoing investigation. However, no official statement has been released regarding this matter. HT.com cannot independently verify the accuracy of Banfield's claims.

In an episode of her show Drop Dead Serious on YouTube, Banfield claimed that Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni “may be” the suspect in the case.

Amid the desperate search for missing Nancy Guthrie , American-Canadian journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that a law enforcement source told her that Today co-host Savannah's brother-in-law is under consideration as a key suspect in the case.

Who is Ashleigh Banfield and what is her net worth? Ashleigh Banfield is a Canadian-American journalist and television host, known for her perceptive reporting and captivating on-screen demeanor.

As of 2025, her estimated net worth is between $3 to $5 million, reported Surprise Sports and Distractify. This amount signifies her extensive career in journalism, which has lasted over thirty years and encompasses numerous high-profile positions within major news networks.

Banfield's net worth mainly comes from her earnings as a television host and journalist. The exact amount of her current salary is not publicly available. But it is reported that she made approximately $200,000 annually while working at MSNBC.

Born on December 29, 1967, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Ashleigh was raised in a family that prioritized education.

She attended Balmoral Hall School, a distinguished preparatory institution, before proceeding to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

At Queen’s, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and French in 1988. Her educational pursuits continued at the University of British Columbia, where she advanced her studies in French.

Ashleigh Banfield’s career highlights Ashleigh Banfield commenced her career in Canada, where she served as both a reporter and an anchor. She received big opportunities after relocating to the US as she became part of NBC News. Throughout her career, she has occupied several notable roles in various media organisations like MSNBC, CNN, HLN, Court TV and NewsNation.

Ashleigh Banfield’s family: All on husband and kids Banfield has been married twice. Her first wedding was with real estate financier Howard Gould, which ended in divorce.

She later tied knot with Chris Haynor in 2017 at the Hermitage Club ski lodge in Vermont. They have two children – Jay Fischer Gould, Ridley Banfield Gould -- from Banfield's previous marriage.