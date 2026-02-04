Shocking new details have emerged in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Blood trail outside home, forced entry and more: Chilling new details emerge in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

New footage shows what appears to be blood outside Nancy’s home. A video posted by NewsNation on Tuesday, February 3, shows an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter is visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door.

In another video shared by Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin, he pointed out that the “camera is missing” from Nancy’s front door.

On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home. However, it is unclear whose blood it was.

Law enforcement sources also told the outlet that there were signs of forced entry, further raising concerns. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously told CBS, “I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

Ransom note being investigated A ransom note was sent to a local Arizona news station after Nancy’s disappearance, the Pima County sheriff told CBS News. It contained specific details about the home and what Nancy was wearing that night, Nanos said. It also included unconfirmed demands for “a substantial amount” of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, according to Parade.

Nanos explained that investigators have analyzed the note and are taking it seriously. The FBI reviewed the note and decided to share it with Savannah, he added.

Nanos said it remains unclear how many people were involved in the apparent abduction. "It could be one, it could've been more, I don't know," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the search for her mother, Savannah has officially pulled out of co-hosting the 2026 Olympics opening ceremony Tuesday. “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC spokesperson told Page Six.