Nancy Guthrie update: Chilling details revealed about ransom note being investigated after disappearance

Following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, a ransom note was sent to a local Arizona news station, the Pima County sheriff told CBS News. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. CATALINA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 3: A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The station received the note on Monday but agreed not to report on it. It contained specific details about the home and what Nancy was wearing that night, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. It also included unconfirmed demands for “a substantial amount” of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, according to Parade.

However, Nanos did not confirm the accuracy of the information or the legitimacy of the note. He explained that investigators have analyzed the note and are taking it seriously. The FBI reviewed the note and decided to share it with Savannah, he added.

Nanos said that authorities had initially hoped to keep the information from becoming public. However, TMZ obtained the note and reported on it before contacting the sheriff's office.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously said on social media that it was aware of "reports circulating about possible ransom note(s)," adding, "Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI."

What we know so far A family member reported 84-year-old Nancy missing on Sunday, around noon, Nanos said, according to local news station KOLD. “I believe she was abducted, yes,” Nanos told CBS. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

Nanos said it remains unclear how many people were involved in the apparent abduction. "It could be one, it could've been more, I don't know," he said.

A law enforcement source familiar with the case told CBS News that a little blood was found inside Nancy’s Tucson home. What appeared to be a small amount of dried blood was discovered next to a doormat outside the front door of the home on Tuesday.