Why is Border Patrol involved in Nancy Guthrie case? Sheriff explains their role, advises against making it ‘political’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has revealed why Border Patrol is involved in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Why is Border Patrol involved in Nancy Guthrie case? Sheriff explains their role (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

During a recent interview with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked him, “Is it safe to say that she could be anywhere? Border Patrol was involved. Does that mean you think the border could be involved?”

“No,” Nanos said. “I do not want this to be a political piece.”

Read More | Savannah Guthrie shares emotional note amid search for her missing mom Nancy, ‘We believe in humanity’

“This is about an elderly woman who lives in our community and went to bed in her safe home and is missing,” Nanos continued. “That is it.”

He added, “Border Patrol helps us all the time when we have missing hikers — they have some dogs that do tremendous work. And that’s what they did. They came out with their dog team to help us.”

What we know so far A family member reported 84-year-old Nancy missing on Sunday, around noon, Nanos said, according to local news station KOLD.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” Nanos told CBS. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

A rep for the sheriff’s office told the New York Post, “At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie: 5 things to know as ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mom goes missing in Arizona

Meanwhile, Savannah thanked everyone for their “thoughts, prayers and messages of support” in a statement shared by the Today show. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dead mom,” the statement read.

It added, “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900.”