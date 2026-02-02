Where is Nancy Guthrie? Police give scary update on ‘Today’ host Savannah's mom after missing reports

“Last seen: Evening of Jan. 31, 2026, at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. Unknown what clothing she may be wearing,” the police notice read.

Officials said that Nancy was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night at approximately 9:45 PM local time. Local news outlet KOLD reported that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said a family member reported her missing on Sunday. He added that foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

Today show host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing by authorities in Arizona. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday announced in a press conference that the 84-year-old has not come home since Saturday night, and a massive search operation has been launched.

Who is Nancy Guthrie? Police gave a brief description of Nancy Guthrie. She is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Savannah Guthrie's mother is believed to have some physical ailments. She does not have cognitive issues.

Savannah is yet to issue a statement. The Today host had previously spoken about the impact her mother has had on her life.

“When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and to be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me. And my mom’s confidence that I would be a mom — even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by — meant so much to me. She said, ‘Of course you’ll be a mom, and you’re going to be a wonderful mom.’ And for her to have that confidence and faith was so meaningful to me. It got me through some really hard times," she said on the show.