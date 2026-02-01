Damning videos from latest files show Epstein chasing little girls; 'predatory and disgusting'

A disturbing video of Epstein was released among the files released on Friday. In the video, Epstein is seen chasing what appears to be little girls around the kitchen. The faces of the girls are redacted in the video.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30 released more than 3 million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images related to Epstein's criminal investigation.

Newly released files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include damning videos showing him chasing what appear to be little girls.

Another video shows Epstein with a girl whose face is redacted, dancing. It is unclear whether the girl in the video is underage. However, social media users are enraged and speculating that the girl might be underage.

An X user, @SnowLeopard9224 , commented under the video, “Chasing underage girls around his own kitchen isn't 'bizarre'—it's predatory and disgusting. The fact this exists at all is the real horror.”

Another X user writes, “Fu***ng predator! Where did those underage girls came from, what about their parents, how did they end up there?!?”

Nonetheless, there is no official record in the file that confirms the age of the girl in the video.

Redaction of the victim's names and images DOJ reporting and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche indicate that videos in the released set are heavily redacted to remove any depiction of women other than Ghislaine Maxwell, and any content involving minors or abuse was excluded as required by law to protect victims.

However, the records released on Fridaycontained identifying information and the identities of the victims, according to survivors' attorney Brad Edwards.

Victims of Epstein have also released a joint statement yesterday that says, “This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors. Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.”