Epstein's net worth and will: How much fortune sex offender left for Ghislaine Maxwell? Staggering figure revealed

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein bequeathed $10 million of his substantial wealth to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in jail for sex trafficking, the Daily Mail reported, citing DOJ documents made public on Friday. DOJ documents show Jeffrey Epstein bequeathed $5 million to Ghislaine Maxwell as part of his will. (AFP)

The specifics of Epstein's inheritance became known through a significant release of documents by the US Department of Justice. US authorities disclosed over 3 million pages of documents pertaining to investigations and media coverage of the paedophile, who passed away in 2019.

In section 2.3 of Epstein's will, labeled “Bequests,” the convicted child sex offender stated that he would allocate $10 million to Maxwell.

Also Read: Bill Gates reacts to shocking allegations in Epstein files: Here's what he said about ‘Russian girls’, plot to drug wife

Epstein's will: Who were the other recipients? To his last known girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, Epstein left behind a bequest of $50 million. He also intended to transfer ownership of his expansive Zorro ranch located in New Mexico; his island estate on Little Saint James, along with his property on Great Saint James.

Additionally, he bequeathed to her his apartment situated in one of the most prestigious areas of Paris, near the Arc de Triomphe, as well as his property in Palm Beach and his townhouse on Manhattan's affluent Upper East Side.

Shuliak was to inherit a substantial collection of Epstein's diamonds, which included a carefully detailed near-33 carat diamond ring. In blue handwritten notes in the margins of the document, Epstein indicated that he had presented this ring to her “in contemplation of marriage.” The ring was described as “set with a rectangular-cut diamond, weighing approximately 32.73 carats, flanked by baguette-cut diamonds mounted in platinum.” Furthermore, she was to receive “all of my loose diamonds,” as Epstein had specified, which included a list of 48 different stones.

Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, was also allocated $10 million, as was his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski.

Also Read: Who was Ashley Massaro? Late WWE star named in Epstein files, ‘Horrible things happening in the Island…’

What was Epstein's net worth at the time of his death? At the time of his passing in 2019, Epstein was an extraordinarily affluent person. With his assortment of opulent residences, two private islands in the Caribbean, and approximately $380 million in cash and investments, his total net worth was estimated at $578 million, as per his estate, Forbes reported.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City prison cell in 2019.