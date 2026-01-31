Bill Gates reacts to shocking allegations in Epstein files: Here's what he said about ‘Russian girls’, plot to drug wife

The US Department of Justice's fresh release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein on January 30, 2026, has prompted renewed scrutiny of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ previous connections with Epstein. The DOJ's release of Epstein files has reignited scrutiny of Bill Gates' ties to Epstein, featuring unverified emails alleging sexual encounters and STDs (File Photo: REUTERS)

The Epstein Files Transparency Act mandated the release of files, which include 3 million pages of documents along with thousands of images and videos. A specific collection of documents linked to public controversy comprises emails that Epstein sent to himself in 2013. These emails contain unverified assertions regarding Bill Gates’ personal life. However, his representatives have vehemently rejected the accusation as “absurd and completely false.”

What Epstein files say about Bill Gates The emails, which are dated July 2013, were dispatched by Epstein to his personal account and seem to be composed from the viewpoint of Gates' former adviser, Boris Nikolic. They resemble unsent correspondence, combining elements of threat and emotional appeal.

Epstein’s note claims that Gates engaged in sexual encounters with “Russian girls” and subsequently contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD). The draft further asserts that Gates sought drug to secretly administer to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, in an effort to hide the infection.

The same email claims that Gates pleaded with him to erase emails concerning “your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p****.”

Elaborating further, Epstein states in another draft that Nikolic assisted Gates in acquiring drugs to “deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls” and had been solicited to engage in activities that varied from “morally inappropriate” to “potentially illegal.”

In the documents, Epstein depicts himself as having compromising information and suggests that he may use it as leverage, especially in the case of a public divorce that could negatively impact Gates' philanthropic reputation.

“I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments,” he wrote.

Bill Gates reacts Gates' team has categorically rejected all allegations. In a statement, his spokesperson described the claims as “absolutely absurd and completely false,” contending that the emails merely reflect Epstein's “frustration” at being denied access to Gates and his readiness to concoct narratives.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the statement added.

Nikolic has not made any public remarks regarding the emails.

In the past, Gates acknowledged that he met with Epstein on several occasions after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor, describing those meetings as a “huge mistake.” He has mentioned in his old interviews that the primary focus of these discussions was largely on philanthropy and fundraising, rather than on personal relationships or business partnerships.