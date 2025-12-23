Thousands of new Jeffrey Epstein-linked documents released by US justice department

Thousands of new documents related to the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were available on Tuesday on the US Department of Justice's site (DOJ), AFP observed. Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.(via REUTERS)

The DOJ has been accused of withholding information and was criticized by Democrats over the slow release and heavy redaction of records from the investigation into Epstein.

The new files include hundreds of videos or audio recordings, notably surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell.