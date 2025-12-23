Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thousands of new Jeffrey Epstein-linked documents released by US justice department

AFP |
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 04:21 pm IST

The DOJ has been accused of withholding information and was criticized by Democrats over the slow release and heavy redaction of records.

Thousands of new documents related to the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were available on Tuesday on the US Department of Justice's site (DOJ), AFP observed.

Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.(via REUTERS)
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.(via REUTERS)

The DOJ has been accused of withholding information and was criticized by Democrats over the slow release and heavy redaction of records from the investigation into Epstein.

The new files include hundreds of videos or audio recordings, notably surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Thousands of new Jeffrey Epstein-linked documents released by US justice department
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On