    JD Vance faces backlash after revealing why he decided to have 4th child with Usha: ‘Pure hypocrisy’

    JD Vance's remarks on using tax credits for family planning sparked social media backlash. He& Usha Vance are expecting the arrival of a baby boy this summer.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 7:21 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Vice President JD Vance has candidly stated that the decision to have another child was not driven by emotional desires or familial aspirations, but rather by political considerations and policy implications.

    US vice President JD Vance has revealed discussions with wife about having a fourth child were driven by government incentives, highlighting the intersection of personal and political decisions. (AFP)
    US vice President JD Vance has revealed discussions with wife about having a fourth child were driven by government incentives, highlighting the intersection of personal and political decisions. (AFP)

    JD and Usha Vance currently have three children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4. They are also anticipating the arrival of a baby boy this summer.

    ‘We got to take advantage of this stuff,’ Here's what Vance said

    While speaking to supporters at the 2026 March for Life rally in Washington, DC, on Friday, January 23, Vance disclosed that governmental incentives significantly influenced his family planning conversations with Usha Vance, who is presently expecting their fourth child.

    The Vice President disclosed that he and his wife had a debate about having a fourth child. “Honey, we’ve got an expanded child tax credit, and we’ve got the Trump accounts. We got to take advantage of this stuff,” he stated, drawing applause from the crowd. Vance underscored that for the vice president, the personal and political spheres are not merely aligned, but intentionally interconnected.

    What is child tax credit?

    Trump's "big beautiful" spending bill, which was enacted on July 4, 2025, includes a provision that increases the maximum child tax credit, raising it from $2,000 per eligible child to $2,200 starting in 2026.

    The child tax credit, often referred to as such, is a partially refundable tax credit designed to reduce your tax liability dollar-for-dollar. Taxpayers with children or dependents under the age of 17 can take advantage of this credit. The children must meet specific eligibility criteria, including possessing a Social Security number and residing with the taxpayer for at least half of the year.

    To qualify for the full credit for each dependent, parents and guardians must have an annual income of $200,000 or less, or $400,000 for those filing jointly. As reported by CNBC, the credit is reduced by 5% for every $1,000 earned above these income limits.

    Vance faces backlash

    Vance's remarks, which went viral on social media, drew criticism from netizens, with one user writing: “Using tax credits and political accounts to decide on having kids? That doesn’t feel right.”

    “Bro is literally bragging about having kids for the tax perks like it’s a coupon deal. Also funny how the GOP kills the child tax credit, then shows up pretending they’re “pro-family” while forcing women into pregnancies. Pure hypocrisy,” another stated.

    “So your main determining factor on whether or not to have a child is based on tax breaks and financial reasons? Man, it’s almost like financial instability is one of the exact reasons people don’t want children,” a third person commented.

    News/World News/Us News/JD Vance Faces Backlash After Revealing Why He Decided To Have 4th Child With Usha: 'Pure Hypocrisy'
