Washington Sundar facing race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup, Tilak Varma all set to be available: Report

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is facing a race against time to be fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA, and the defending champions are set to begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to a report in the Indian Express, Sundar will need another two weeks to fully recover. Washington Sundar facing race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup (AP)

The 26-year-old had to miss the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the first ODI against the Black Caps at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara.

“He needs two more weeks to be completely fit. The medical team has advised him to rest for another two weeks. The senior selection committee and team management will have to take a call on whether to continue with him or have a replacement," the Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma reacts to falling short of Yuvraj Singh's T20I record: 'More than impossible, but you never know' Earlier, the BCCI had released an official statement on the status of Sundar's injury, saying the spin-bowling all-rounder faced an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI.

In the opening ODI against the Kiwis, Sundar bowled just five overs, and he walked off the field after witnessing some discomfort. He then came out to bat when India were in a spot of bother, and he, along with KL Rahul, ensured that the team registered a win.

According to the same Express report, the Indian management have kept Ravi Bishnoi as a standby option just in case Sundar doesn't recover in time from his injury.

Tilak Varma available On the other hand, Tilak Varma is all set to be available for the marquee tournament, and he's expected to join the team ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tilak had undergone an abdominal surgery on the sidelines of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot and was advised rest for two weeks, ruling him out of the first three T20Is against the Kiwis.

The left-handed batter is currently pushing hard to be fit at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru; however, the team management wants him to be fully available for the World Cup, and hence, no pressure is being put on him to be raring to go for the final two T20Is against the Black Caps.

In its previous official statement, the BCCI said Tilak will resume physical training only when his symptoms have fully resolved.

“He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia had said in an official release.