Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin: What does the historic win mean for India’s WTC final hopes?

Twenty-three years after their first tour, and only their second visit Down Under for a Test series, Bangladesh scripted the unthinkable. What seemed like a routine home series for Australia, one that could have strengthened their case for reaching the World Test Championship final yet again, instead turned into a wake-up call as Bangladesh secured a historic win in Darwin. India's KL Rahul, right, and Devdutt Padikkal return to pavillion following lunch during the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka (PTI)

Batting first, Steve Smith was the only stand-out batter for Australia, scoring 71, as Hasan Mahmud ran riot with a six-wicket haul to bowl the hosts out for 198. In response, Tanzid Hasan Tamim smashed a stunning century, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with half-centuries as Bangladesh built a commanding first-innings lead with a total of 426.

Mahmud remained effective with the new ball in the second innings, picking up two early wickets, before Miraz claimed five to bundle out Australia for 284 in the fourth afternoon at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Cameron Green showed some resistance with a third career century to help Australia cut the deficit, but a lead of just 56 was never going to be enough.

Bangladesh completed the chase in just 14.2 overs, for the loss of one wicket, to secure their first international win over Australia on Australian soil.

Bangladesh had previously toured Australia in 2003, losing the two-Test series 0-2 and the three-match ODI series 0-3. They returned for another ODI series in 2008 and were whitewashed 0-3.

Where does Bangladesh’s historic win vs Australia leave India’s WTC chances? Despite the stunning result, the WTC table itself remains unchanged. Australia stay at the top, having suffered only their second defeat of the cycle, although their points percentage (PCT) has dropped from 87.50% to 77.78%.

Bangladesh remain fourth after securing their third win in five matches, with their PCT rising from 58.33% to 66.67%.

India, meanwhile, remain fifth on 48.15% as they continue their away series against Sri Lanka.