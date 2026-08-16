Pat Cummins fires back at ‘preparation’ critics after Bangladesh force Australia to eat humble pie: ‘Outplayed us’

The primary reason for Australia's defeat was their batting, as the team failed to post 300 even once. Hence, it was not surprising that Cummins attributed the defeat to the abysmal batting performance in the first innings, in which Australia was bundled out for 198. Heading into the match, there was also a lot of chatter about how the hosts went undercooked for the Testl; however Cummins felt that the preparation was bang on.

Australia did not win a single session in the entire Test, which lasted 11 sessions. Bangladesh put on an absolutely clinical performance to humble the hosts, who are ranked No.1 in Tests. After the loss, Cummins looked shell-shocked. However, he displayed confidence in his team, saying it can make a comeback in the next Test, beginning August 22.

“Some of our guys are saying no to half a million pounds for 20 days' work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh ,” said Pat Cummins in March 2026 when he was asked about the two Tests against the Bangla Tigers clashing with the Hundred, the flagship competition of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). However, five months after this statement, Bangladesh forced Australia and their captain Cummins to eat these words as the visitors registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win in Darwin on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Also Read: Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin: What does the historic win mean for India’s WTC final hopes?

“Probably that day one. I thought our preparation was pretty much spot on. I thought it was excellent. So, yeah, no excuses. They played really well. I thought the day one wicket was a little bit early, but obviously got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

“And then, yeah, just couldn't penetrate with the ball. But yeah, I thought they played really well. Yeah, the batting, again, didn't quite capitalise on a few starts,” he added.

Changes? Heading into the Test, there was already plenty of heat on Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald and Cameron Green for the below-par previous few outings. Only Green managed to shut the critics up, as he hit a gritty century in the second innings. However, questions are now all the more louder on Labuschagne and Weatherald.

However, Cummins refrained from giving a clear answer when asked whether there would be changes in the lineup for the second Test.

“Every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and you make up with the team for the next one. But, yeah, we only just finished that hoo-up. Think about it. We're pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve,” said Cummins.

“I think Bangladesh outplayed us in all facets, really. I thought they were really patient and quite disciplined. And yeah, once we were behind, it was really hard to get back,” he added.

There were only two standout performers for Australia in the Test. Apart from Green, Josh Hazlewood also returned with seven wickets, including a six-for in the first innings.

“Josh, he hasn't had a great run for injuries the last couple of years, but he's one of the hardest workers. And yeah, he just showed his class. Didn't have too much in it, you know, scene-wise, still picking up six really important wickets. So he was fantastic,” said Cummins.

“And then Greeny, again, I thought, you know, his tempo this inning showed how good he is. Yeah, just needed a couple of us to hang around with him, but he was fantastic,” he added.