‘Fake news’: Aaqib Javed dismisses reports of resignation amid Pakistan cricket shake-up

National selector Aaqib Javed on Wednesday dismissed media reports that he is all set to face the axe in a fresh shake-up for Pakistan cricket in the wake of the team's Test series whitewash in England. Pakistan lost 0-3 earlier this month, falling to ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings. Pakistan's selector Aaqib Javed (AFP)

According to a report in the PTI on Tuesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi lost his patience after the recent defeat in England, and realised there was a need for "some radical measures" to put an end to the "losing streak and abrupt happenings in Pakistan cricket." The report indicated that the move involved changes in the national selection committee, with the release of former Test cricketer Javed from his duties as senior selector.

However, Javed refuted the report, calling it "fake news."

“No resignation, it’s fake news,” he told Pakistani media outlet Dawn.

The PTI report also indicated that the decision regarding Javed came after criticism of Pakistan for dropping seven players midway through the Test tour of England and releasing two coaches from the squad. In the aftermath, Misbah-ul-Haq also resigned from the selection committee after the selectors were sent a show-cause notice by the PCB.

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However, the drastic move did not change Pakistan's fortune. Despite putting on a great fight in the second innings of the third Test at Edgbaston, Pakistan lost.

The turmoil deepened after two of those seven players - Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were summoned by Pakistan's cybercrime agency over alleged dressing room leaks.

The report had also indicated that Wahab Riaz, who has been working as a mentor with the national women's team since last year, is also likely to be released along with the coaching staff after the Asian Games in Japan. However, there has been no statement from him to clarify or confirm the report.