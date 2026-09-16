‘Not even Pietersen could come close’: Ben Stokes fires back at Brook’s detractors after 114* blitz in ‘harsh’ KP claim

Ben Stokes may have retired from international cricket, but he still has his eyes on England cricket and its players. On Tuesday evening in Southampton, as England captain Harry Brook carved out a sensational unbeaten century to help the home team script a crushing 119-run win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I match of the series, Stokes watched it and then rated the T20 star, calling him better than Kevin Pietersen. Harry Brook smashed 114* vs Sri Lanka

Brook, in many ways, is a modern-day Pietersen with his swashbuckling batting ability that can rip into any bowling attack by accessing any part of the ground. The Rose Bowl, on Tuesday, witnessed precisely that as Brook smashed 10 boundaries and half a dozen sixes on his 49-ball unbeaten knock of 114. That included six boundaries in one over off Dunith Wellalage.

This was Brook's first hundred in 18 international innings in all formats -- since the World Cup win against Pakistan in February -- and England's joint second-fastest in T20s. And it was played in front of Pietersen, who recently joined the England white-ball coaching set-up as a mentor, with a contract till the ODI World Cup next year.

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Brook's stunning knock lured Stokes onto social media to say his former teammate is "better" than Pietersen. However, the post in X came in response to Stokes firing back at Brook's detractors after the England batter met with fierce criticism over not scoring a century in Test cricket in the last 11 matches across more than a year.

Stokes wrote: “I don’t even think the genius of KP could come close to what Harry Brook has talent-wise. Is it really that hard to just sit back and admire these players for what they are, on the good days and the bad days, and stop berating them for doing things that we would never, ever, ever even think of doing because we simply aren’t on their level to think that way?

"You are an absolute freak, Harry. You’re mint to watch," he added.

Despite admitting that the comment was perhaps "harsh" on Pietersen, Stokes doubled down on his earlier remark. "Bit harsh on KP actually both are freak talents but Brook better IMO is my point," he said.