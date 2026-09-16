Shreyas Iyer hints at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi return vs Afghanistan in 3rd T20I despite Sanju Samson blitz

India comprehensively defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15 (Tuesday) by 7 wickets. This ensured that India won the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. One of the stars of the show in this game was Sanju Samson, who smashed a half-century, scoring 57 runs from 22 balls. In fact, Samson has played both games ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. With the series having already been pocketed, India captain Shreyas Iyer dropped a major hint as to whether the 15-year-old will get his chance in the final T20I of the three-match series on September 17 (Thursday). Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might play the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan as Shreyas Iyer has dropped a big hint. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer dropped a major hint, saying that they could give chances to players in the final T20I, which is a dead rubber. This means that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can get a go in the third T20I.

“Definitely, we want all of them to get used to the wicket and get some practice, so it will be a good opportunity to give a chance to the guys sitting out," the Indian captain said.