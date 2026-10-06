India needed a fresh mindset: Mithali Raj after Harmanpreet steps down

“India needed a fresh mindset and that was clearly visible. In fact, the decision could have come a little earlier, perhaps. Smriti has been the vice-captain for quite some time now, so she understands the team and the environment very well,” Mithali said in an interview with HT.

Harmanpreet Kaur announced her decision to step down as skipper across formats earlier on Tuesday, with her long-term deputy Smriti Mandhana, likely to take over.

Chandigarh: Former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj has backed the leadership transition after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as skipper, saying that a change of guard was required to usher in fresh ideas.

How has Smriti Mandhana's experience prepared her for the role of captain?

How has Smriti Mandhana's experience prepared her for the role of captain?

What are some of Harmanpreet Kaur's achievements during her captaincy of the Indian women's cricket team?

What are some of Harmanpreet Kaur's achievements during her captaincy of the Indian women's cricket team?

What did Mithali Raj say about the change in captaincy for the Indian women's cricket team?

What did Mithali Raj say about the change in captaincy for the Indian women's cricket team?

Mithali Raj, who was India’s longest-serving captain, had been urging for a leadership transition after the team’s historic ODI World Cup triumph at home late in 2025. She has backed Smriti Mandhana to take over.

Harmanpreet, the impact batter who led the side for a decade, helped Indian women’s cricket make significant strides. The BCCI announced the development in a lengthy statement after its secretary, Devajit Saikia held a meeting in Guwahati.

Mithali Raj said the change was necessary and could even have come earlier. She acknowledged Harmanpreet’s contribution to Indian cricket and the importance of giving due recognition to a captain who has played a pivotal role in the team’s evolution.

“Harmanpreet has had a remarkable run as captain and has contributed immensely to Indian women’s cricket. It is important to acknowledge that when you talk about a change in leadership. But every team goes through a transition at some point and I feel this is the right time for India to look ahead,” she said.

For Mandhana, who was present at the selection committee at Guwahati to pick the squad for the home series against Zimbabwe, it will be an opportunity and a challenge.

“With the Champions Trophy coming up, Smriti has her work cut out. She has a big responsibility on her shoulders, but this is also an opportunity for her to put her stamp on the team and take Indian cricket forward,” the batting great said.

Looking back at Harmanpreet’s international career, Mithali said her biggest contribution was robust batting she brought to Indian batting at a time when such an approach was relatively uncommon in the women’s game.

“When Harmanpreet made her debut, the power she brought to her batting really stood out. She had the ability to hit the ball cleanly and take on bowlers, which was a valuable quality in the Indian team,” she said.

Her career has been defined by many memorable performances, none more iconic than the breathtaking 171* to upset Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final.

“Her contribution to Indian cricket has been significant… The innings she played at the 2017 World Cup is one that will always be remembered. It was a performance that showcased not just her ability but also the kind of impact she could have on the biggest stage,” Mithali said.

That innings helped underline the changing character of Indian women’s cricket, a team increasingly willing to take on opposition with aggression and intent.

For the new skipper, the next big assignment will be the ICC Champions Trophy at home in February 2027. The 2028 T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics, followed by the 2029 ODI World Cup will follow. “Indian cricket has to look forward and plan phase-wise,” she said.

“There is a lot of cricket ahead and each of these tournaments will require different kinds of preparation. The leadership change is part of that larger transition, but it is important that the team doesn’t look too far ahead at once.”

“The focus should be on building the right combination, giving players clarity about their roles and gradually preparing the next generation of players,” she said.

“I think Smriti is well suited to the role of all-format captain. She has been part of the leadership group for a long time and understands the team and its dynamics well,” Mithali said.

Smriti’s leadership credentials have been enhanced after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Women’s Premier League title.

“She is calm and composed, reads the game well and has been a good support to the younger players. Her success in leading RCB also showed she can handle the responsibility of leading a side and bring out the best in her players.

While Harmanpreet’s stepping down closes a significant chapter, Smriti inherits a team that has tasted World Cup success and carries greater expectations than before.