Ajit Agarkar's tenure officially comes to an end as BCCI invites applications for one position on selection committee

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the chairman of the selection committee finally came to an end on Tuesday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for one position in the Men's committee. Agarkar, who took over as the chief selector in 2023, saw his tenure coming to an end last week, and the former India pacer didn't seek an extension. In the meantime, Pragyan Ojha will be the interim chief selector and will chair the meeting for the squad selection for the New Zealand T20Is, ODIs and Tests. Ajit Agarkar had taken over as the chief selector in 2023. (PTI)

Under Agarkar, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, a lot was made of a report claiming that Rohit Sharma would play his last international match at Lord's after the Agarkar-led panel seemingly made up their minds to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a go in the lineup, with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

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However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia came out and rubbished all such reports, saying Rohit will remain in the scheme of things. The matter took another turn after Agarkar was absent from the BCCI's review meeting, and this was the first sign that the former India pacer might not get an extension or might not be seeking one himself.

Agarkar's last role as the chief selector was to pick the squads for the ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies. Now, it remains to be seen whether Ojha takes over as the chief selector or the BCCI brings someone else into the mix.

What does the BCCI release say? Whoever becomes the new inductee into the selection committee will be responsible for shaping India’s senior men’s squads across all three major international formats. The role will extend beyond picking playing groups, with the selector also expected to contribute to India’s long-term planning by identifying emerging talent and strengthening the national team’s bench strength.

The selected committee member will be required to assess players during domestic and international matches and contribute to selection decisions and the development of the senior team across formats. Attendance at team meetings and travel to matches will also form part of the responsibilities.

The BCCI also laid down specific playing and eligibility requirements for applicants. Candidates must have either represented India in at least seven Tests, played 30 first-class matches, or featured in 10 ODIs alongside 20 first-class appearances. Applicants must also have retired from cricket for at least five years.