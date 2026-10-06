Smriti Mandhana takes over from Harmanpreet Kaur as India captain, Shafali Verma her deputy in T20Is

The elegant left-handed batter has ample captaincy experience, having won the Women's Premier League (WPL) twice with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Mandhana holds multiple records in women's cricket, including being the highest run-scorer across formats and the leading centurion in international cricket.

Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday was appointed as the captain of the Indian women's team, and the confirmation came hours after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the leadership role across all formats. On Tuesday evening, the Women's Selection Committee met at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati to pick the squad for the three T20Is and three ODIs. Mandhana was always the obvious choice to take over as the captain, as she served as Harmanpreet's deputy for the longest time.

“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me," Mandhana said in an official statement released by the BCCI.

“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey. I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward,” she added.

Recently, Mandhana also became the leading run-getter in T20Is. On the other hand, the runs had dried up for Harmanpreet in the shortest format, and hence her decision to step down wasn't surprising. Under Harmanpreet, India famously won the 50-over World Cup last year, but the T20 World Cup continued to evade the Women in Blue.

More about the Indian women's team Mandhana's first major assignment would come early next year, when India take the field in the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, set to be held in India. The left-hander, who is one of the best batters to ever play the sport, would hope to translate her WPL success ratio in T20Is as well.

The three T20Is between India and Zimbabwe Women will be played in Raipur, while the ODIs will go ahead in Vadodara. The first T20I will be played on October 16, and Zimbabwe's tour will conclude with the third and final ODI on October 28.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur.