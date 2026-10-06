Matthew Hayden minces no words in scathing criticism of Australian selectors: ‘Promoting the greatest pile of mediocrity’

Former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden didn't hold back, launching a scathing attack on the current selection panel for bringing back Nic Maddinson into the squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning October 9 in Durban. The legendary batter questioned the think tank for bringing back the 34-year-old, considering how he hadn't played first-class cricket since early 2025. It is worth noting that Maddinson came back into the squad after a difficult period, including a period where he underwent treatment for testicular cancer. Matthew Hayden lambasted the Australian selectors (AFP)

Maddinson’s selection was prompted by Australia’s growing injury concerns ahead of the opening Test in Durban. Josh Inglis was ruled out with a finger injury, while Cameron Green continues to be a doubt for the series opener. But Hayden believes the circumstances do not make Maddinson an obvious candidate for Test cricket.

Speaking on the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast, the 103-Test former opener questioned whether the veteran batter could make a meaningful contribution if Australia turned to him during the tour.

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“Where we are at is that we are promoting the greatest pile of mediocrity that we’ve seen in a generation of cricket,” Hayden said on the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast.

“And if we continue to lay that out and expect that a bloke averaging 35 is going to average 55 in Test match cricket, George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, you are dreaming. I will just put it that simply. You are frigging dreaming. And you are piling up this dog s*** explanation, and you are, in my opinion, disrespecting first-class cricket. Absolutely dead set you are. You should be picking guys that are averaging 45 or more, and you can’t, because they don’t want to play," said Hayden.

Maddinson has not played a Test since the 2016-17 home summer, when he managed only 27 runs in three matches. His first-class career average of 37.11 has also raised questions about the decision to bring him back into contention. Hayden pointed to Sam Harper as an alternative option. The wicketkeeper-batter had recently impressed on Australia A’s tour of India, including a century, before being added to the Test squad.

The Mitchell Marsh debate The former opener also questioned the selection credentials of Mitchell Marsh, arguing that his limited involvement in state-level red-ball cricket should have been considered despite captain Pat Cummins’ support for the all-rounder.

“I don’t care what Pat Cummins said about Mitch – if he doesn’t want to play Shield cricket … it’s a desire to front up,” Hayden said.

“They don’t want to play this version of the game. Mitch is a good example. He is making millions of dollars playing cricket all over the world for franchises. This is the fundamental problem we have," added Hayden.