Sourav Ganguly appointed Delhi Capitals head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have appointed Sourav Ganguly as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction. Ganguly replaced Hemang Badani as head coach of the franchise, which is still searching for its maiden IPL title. The former India skipper has a long association with DC, starting in 2019 as an Advisor and later serving as Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams. Sourav Ganguly takes the reins as Delhi Capitals head coach ahead of IPL 2027 auction (Delhi Capitals)

Ganguly was heavily linked with the franchise's head coach role in recent months after it missed the IPL playoffs in the last two seasons. With results not going their way, the planning, strategy, and player recruitment at the auction have come under scrutiny.

Ganguly expressed his excitement at taking on the new role, highlighting his long-standing association with the franchise and his belief in the squad's potential.

“I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," Ganguly said in the statement released by the franchise.

DC finished 6th in IPL 2026 The Capitals finished sixth in the IPL season earlier this year, another season of disappointment: they started strong in the initial phase, but their form faded and they eventually failed to make the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Ganguly's appointment, saying the former India captain has been an integral part of the franchise and expressing confidence in his leadership as he takes up his first head coaching role in the IPL.

“Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I’m sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest," Jindal stated in the release.

Apart from Ganguly's appointment, DC made a big move after last season by re-signing Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants in a trade deal. He had joined LSG for a record INR 27 crore but will now represent Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of INR 15 crore. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved in the opposite direction to Lucknow at his existing fee of INR 13.50 crore.