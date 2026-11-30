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Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls in the 2nd innings.

Follow every twist and turn of the Christchurch Test with our Ball-by-Ball Commentary and keep track of the latest scores on our Live Scorecard. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: India have everything to do on Day 4 of the Christchurch Test. New Zealand are firmly in command of the second Test after building a 243-run lead. Earlier, the hosts gained a 110-run lead after bundling out India for 246. New Zealand then extended their advantage in the game by reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3, taking the lead beyond 240. Rachin Ravindra, unbeaten on 46, and Daryl Mitchell, on five, will resume on Monday with the hosts in a commanding position. Jasprit Bumrah has already struck twice, dismissing Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. India require early wickets to prevent New Zealand from setting an imposing target. The pitch has continued to offer assistance to the bowlers, giving the visitors some hope of making inroads despite their depleted attack. There is some rain predicted on the final two days, and hence New Zealand would aim to press on the accelerator. ...Read More

India require early wickets to prevent New Zealand from setting an imposing target. The pitch has continued to offer assistance to the bowlers, giving the visitors some hope of making inroads despite their depleted attack. There is some rain predicted on the final two days, and hence New Zealand would aim to press on the accelerator.