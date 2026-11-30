India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Rachin Ravindra brings up fifty, IND need 7 wickets to wrap up NZ
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna would aim for early wickets as New Zealand sit in the driver's seat.
- 12 Sec agoFifty partnership up
- 11 Mins agoFifty for Rachin Ravindra
- 16 Mins agoAction on Day 4 underway
- 35 Mins agoA recap of the action so far
- 48 Mins agoHello and welcome
Follow every twist and turn of the Christchurch Test with our Ball-by-Ball Commentary and keep track of the latest scores on our Live Scorecard. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: India have everything to do on Day 4 of the Christchurch Test. New Zealand are firmly in command of the second Test after building a 243-run lead. Earlier, the hosts gained a 110-run lead after bundling out India for 246. New Zealand then extended their advantage in the game by reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3, taking the lead beyond 240. Rachin Ravindra, unbeaten on 46, and Daryl Mitchell, on five, will resume on Monday with the hosts in a commanding position. Jasprit Bumrah has already struck twice, dismissing Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. ...Read More
India require early wickets to prevent New Zealand from setting an imposing target. The pitch has continued to offer assistance to the bowlers, giving the visitors some hope of making inroads despite their depleted attack. There is some rain predicted on the final two days, and hence New Zealand would aim to press on the accelerator.
Fifty partnership up
Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell have brought up New Zealand's first half-century partnership of the innings. Ravindra has done most of the scoring, with Mitchell contributing just eight of the 51 runs so far. India desperately need to break this stand before it grows into a bigger headache, especially with Tom Blundell, the first-innings hero, and Glenn Phillips, who has troubled them throughout the series, still waiting in the pavilion.
Fifty for Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra wasted little time making his mark on Day 4, bringing up his half-century in the very first over! Resuming unbeaten on 46, the left-hander got to his first fifty of the series after struggling through his previous three innings. And he did it in style, unfurling a trademark straight drive off Prasidh Krishna for four. A confident start to the morning for Ravindra, and New Zealand continue to strengthen their position.
Action on Day 4 underway
The umpires are out in the middle, although Paul Reiffel has had to make a quick dash back inside. Seems like someone forgot the most important ingredient: the ball. There's plenty of cloud cover over Hagley Oval, which could offer the pacers some assistance early on. The pitch, meanwhile, has turned increasingly brown, suggesting it is flattening out as the game progresses.
A recap of the action so far
New Zealand posted 356 in their first innings before India stumbled to 116/7 in reply. Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88, supported by useful contributions from Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar, helped India reach 246, conceding a 110-run lead. In their second innings, New Zealand lost Tom Latham early but Devon Conway's half-century kept them on track. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice, while Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a stunning catch to dismiss Conway. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell then steadied the innings, taking New Zealand to 133/3 at stumps on Day 3, with a 243-run lead.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Indian fans, we hope the coffee is strong and the optimism stronger because the team has quite a mountain to climb. New Zealand resume at 133/3 with a 243-run lead, and India need early wickets to keep the target within reach. Can India pull off something special and keep their WTC final hopes alive? Let's find out!