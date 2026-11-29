Bangladesh has stepped up security across several districts amid growing political unrest over ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return on December 16. Fresh incidents of arson, crude bomb blasts and clashes have been reported across the country, while her hometown Gopalganj has announced market closures and suspended bus services amid fears of further violence. Sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the 2024 protest crackdown, Sheikh Hasina says she intends to return on Bangladesh’s Victory Day, December 16. (AFP) more

Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for the 2024 deadly crackdown on student protesters, has said she intends to return to Bangladesh on the anniversary of its 1971 victory over Pakistan.

Authorities have deployed 120 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across seven districts, according to state-run BSS news agency, cited by PTI. A platoon usually consists of around 30 to 40 personnel. Gopalganj alone has 56 platoons deployed.

The deployment covers Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The BGB headquarters is also monitoring live footage from drones, body-worn cameras and other surveillance equipment to coordinate operations.

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Gopalganj faces restrictions, residents fear violence Gopalganj, Hasina's hometown and political stronghold, has witnessed heightened tensions since she announced plans to return.

Residents told AFP they were facing security restrictions and political violence because of their association with Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years before fleeing to India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising.

Mobile banking services have been suspended, direct train services to Dhaka halted and some police stations rendered non-functional, AFP reported.

Grameen Bank, founded by former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, said more than 100 of its branches had been targeted in arson attacks this month.

At a branch in Gopalganj, shattered glass, burnt records and damaged furniture remained scattered across the building. A security guard told AFP that attackers had said they were seeking revenge over Yunus's order to demolish the house of Bangladesh's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father.