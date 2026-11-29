Initial laboratory results indicate the controlled detonation of five tons of dangerous lead azide in southeastern Iowa has not caused a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water that supply drinking water to the area, the U.S. environmental agency said Saturday. No rise in contamination after Army detonates lead azide stockpile in Iowa. (REUTERS) more Test results from sampling done following the U.S. Army’s detonation of an aging stockpile of lead azide in Iowa were released by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said about 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region. More than 1,500 samples were taken of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation and hundreds of samples, including from homes, parks and drinking water, afterward. The EPA detected no detonation-associated lead in 26 water samples from sources that don't serve as drinking water, such as lakes and ponds, the agency said in a social media post.

The mayor of Muscatine, Iowa, a small city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Middletown, the tiny town where the Army stockpile was held, said that the EPA’s initial test results showing no elevated lead in drinking water or in the air were encouraging. Mayor Brad Bark said in an email statement that the findings are a “reassurance for communities." “Our priority remains the health and safety of our residents. We will continue to follow the recommendations and stay in close coordination with the EPA, the Army, state and county partners,” said Bark. Lead is a heavy metal that’s especially dangerous to children and pregnant people. The Army has said the safest option was to detonate the stockpile right away because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably as the weather got colder.