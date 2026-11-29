Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.
New US law excludes thousands of legal immigrants from Medicare coverage: Report
New restrictions in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law could end Medicare coverage for about 300,000 immigrants starting in 2027.
Around 300,000 legal immigrants in the United States are at risk of losing their Medicare coverage under new eligibility restrictions introduced by President Donald Trump's tax and spending law, with the Social Security Administration (SSA) already sending termination notices to affected beneficiaries.
The changes, which are set to take effect in 2027, could strip older and disabled immigrants of federal health insurance despite years of working and paying taxes in the country, according to a report by The Washington Post published on November 24.
The affected group includes refugees, people granted asylum, individuals with temporary protected status (TPS) and victims of human trafficking who previously qualified for Medicare through their work history.
Some beneficiaries also have end-stage renal disease and depend on the programme for dialysis treatment.
According to the report, the SSA has sent letters warning recipients that they may no longer qualify because of changes in federal law.
"A review of our records shows you may no longer qualify for Medicare due to a change in the law," the letters state, according to a redacted copy obtained by The Washington Post.
Trump's law narrows Medicare eligibility for immigrants
The restrictions are part of H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which congressional Republicans passed in July 2025.
The legislation limits Medicare eligibility to four categories of noncitizens: lawful permanent residents (green card holders), certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, migrants from specific countries covered by treaties, while US citizens and nationals also remain eligible.
Supporters of the law say the changes are necessary to protect the integrity of federal benefit programmes and ensure that benefits reach the populations for whom they were intended.
However, immigration and healthcare advocates have raised concerns about the impact on immigrants who have lived and worked in the US for years. The affected population largely comprises refugees and people granted asylum who underwent federal vetting before receiving humanitarian protection.
Some have already been approved for green cards but are still waiting for permanent residency documents because of processing delays. The group has collectively paid more than $6 billion into Medicare, according to federal data estimates cited by the newspaper.
Beneficiaries have 30 days to appeal termination
The notices inform recipients that they can challenge the decision by contacting an SSA hotline or submitting documents showing that their immigration status has changed.
However, advocates fear some beneficiaries may not appeal within the 30-day window.