A group of Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives has introduced legislation that could allow certain immigrants living under final deportation orders to seek green cards after spending at least a decade in the country. New US bill seeks Green Cards for some immigrants under deportation orders. (Unsplash) more It proposes to change federal immigration law as the Trump administration continues its deportation drive. The Protect Our Neighbors Act was introduced on November 19 by Representatives Lateefah Simon, John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas, all Democrats from California. The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on the same day and has not become law. The proposal has two main provisions: it would make final orders of removal expire after 10 years, subject to possible renewal, and create a separate route for certain people with long-standing removal orders to apply for lawful permanent resident status.

What the Protect Our Neighbors Act proposes Under the bill, a final order of removal would expire 10 years after it was issued. The Department of Homeland Security could ask an immigration judge to renew an expired order, but would have to establish, through clear and convincing evidence, that a significant reason for the delay was unrelated to administrative or funding problems and that renewal was in the public interest based on new evidence. The legislation would also allow a person whose removal order had expired and had not been renewed to petition US Citizenship and Immigration Services for any lawful status for which they were eligible. They would need to have been continuously physically present in the United States for at least 10 years and not have been convicted of an offence carrying a possible sentence of more than one year. The order could not be renewed while the petition was pending. A separate provision would allow the attorney general or homeland security secretary to cancel certain removal, exclusion or deportation orders and grant eligible applicants lawful permanent resident status. This green card provision would apply only to people whose orders were based on specified immigration violations under the Immigration and Nationality Act.