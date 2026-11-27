Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.
Infosys H-1B approvals jump eightfold in Texas as state prepares to reverse hiring restrictions: Report
Infosys’ approvals for new H-1B employment increased from 257 to 2,088 between FY2025 and FY2026.
H-1B approvals for new employment at Indian IT giant Infosys jumped nearly eightfold in FY2026, rising from 257 to 2,088, according to federal records analysed by The Dallas Express.
The increase comes as Texas prepares to reconsider restrictions on H-1B sponsorship by state agencies and public universities.
Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she plans to reverse an order introduced by outgoing Governor Greg Abbott requiring covered institutions to obtain state approval before filing new H-1B petitions.
Infosys lists Richardson, Texas, as its petitioner city, as cited by the Dallas Express report. However, the figures do not establish that all sponsored workers are employed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area or that American workers lost jobs to foreign employees.
Other North Texas employers record higher approvals
Several other major employers also reported increases in approvals for new H-1B employment between FY2025 and FY2026, according to the USCIS employer data.
According to USCIS data analysed by The Dallas Express, KPMG LLP's new-employment approvals increased from 75 in FY2025 to 234 in FY2026. Texas Instruments recorded a rise from 50 to 125, while American Airlines in Fort Worth went from 60 to 69.
The trend was different at some institutions. UT Southwestern Medical Center's approvals declined from 124 to 102, while Dallas Independent School District's new-employment approvals fell from 73 to 39. However, its continuing-employment approvals increased from 155 to 210.
Hinojosa plans to reverse Abbott's directive
Abbott's January 27 order requires covered state agencies and public higher-education institutions to obtain written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission before filing new H-1B sponsorship petitions.
The restrictions are scheduled to continue through May 31, 2027.
In a November 18 interview with The Texas Tribune, Hinojosa said she would rescind Abbott's freeze on hiring H-1B visa holders at state agencies and public universities.
Acknowledging concerns about misuse of the programme, she said there were abuses involving H-1B workers but argued that a blanket restriction was not the right approach.
She also pointed to school districts that rely on foreign teachers because of difficulties recruiting locally.
The restrictions do not directly apply to private employers such as Infosys or other companies operating in Texas.
Abbott's order also requires affected institutions to document their efforts to recruit qualified Texas applicants and submit information about their H-1B sponsorship activities.
Hinojosa has not yet outlined replacement hiring safeguards or reporting requirements. Her proposed reversal could therefore change how public institutions approach foreign-worker sponsorship, although the details of any new oversight framework remain unclear.