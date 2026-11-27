H-1B approvals for new employment at Indian IT giant Infosys jumped nearly eightfold in FY2026, rising from 257 to 2,088, according to federal records analysed by The Dallas Express. Infosys H-1B approvals jump eightfold as Texas prepares to reverse visa restrictions. (REUTERS) more The increase comes as Texas prepares to reconsider restrictions on H-1B sponsorship by state agencies and public universities. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she plans to reverse an order introduced by outgoing Governor Greg Abbott requiring covered institutions to obtain state approval before filing new H-1B petitions. Infosys lists Richardson, Texas, as its petitioner city, as cited by the Dallas Express report. However, the figures do not establish that all sponsored workers are employed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area or that American workers lost jobs to foreign employees. Other North Texas employers record higher approvals Several other major employers also reported increases in approvals for new H-1B employment between FY2025 and FY2026, according to the USCIS employer data.

According to USCIS data analysed by The Dallas Express, KPMG LLP's new-employment approvals increased from 75 in FY2025 to 234 in FY2026. Texas Instruments recorded a rise from 50 to 125, while American Airlines in Fort Worth went from 60 to 69. The trend was different at some institutions. UT Southwestern Medical Center's approvals declined from 124 to 102, while Dallas Independent School District's new-employment approvals fell from 73 to 39. However, its continuing-employment approvals increased from 155 to 210. Hinojosa plans to reverse Abbott's directive Abbott's January 27 order requires covered state agencies and public higher-education institutions to obtain written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission before filing new H-1B sponsorship petitions. The restrictions are scheduled to continue through May 31, 2027. In a November 18 interview with The Texas Tribune, Hinojosa said she would rescind Abbott's freeze on hiring H-1B visa holders at state agencies and public universities. Acknowledging concerns about misuse of the programme, she said there were abuses involving H-1B workers but argued that a blanket restriction was not the right approach.