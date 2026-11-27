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Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez arrested after wrong-way DUI crash takes Palm Beach County deputy Alan Smith's life on Thanksgiving
Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez was identified as the driver travelling in the wrong direction, when the crash took Alan Smith's life.
A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy, Alan Smith, was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving morning, as per reports. The incident took place on I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The driver of the car travelling in the wrong direction has been identified as Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez.
The crash is being probed as a DUI manslaughter. Several law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, offered condolences on Smith's passing.
"Our hearts are with the family of Detective Alan Smith who was killed in the line of duty today after almost 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.
Detective Smith was one of the FBI’s own, having graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013. He had a long, decorated career of service to this country, including as a Task Force Officer (TFO) with the ATF, specialising in explosives-related investigations.
This is yet another reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make standing their posts even on holidays to keep us safe. Never forget them and their families.
Our prayers are with Detective Smith’s wife and 14-year-old son, as well as the colleagues he leaves behind," Patel wrote.
What to know about the car crash
As per the report, a white Chevrolet Equinox was headed north in the southbound lanes. This was north of the Military Trail, and at this time, a grey Ford Expedition was being driven by the deputy was headed south in the inside lane.
The front of the Equinox then hit the Expedition. After the crash, the Expedition spun clockwise, travelling to the southwest and then came to a rest in the outside centre lane, as per the report. The Equinox spun clockwise and stopped on the inside paved shoulder, facing southwest, the report further noted.
Photos of the crash were shared as well.
Who was Alan Smith?
Smith joined office in January 2007. In 2012, he became a member of the bomb squad. He also graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in 2013.
The PBSO said that Smith served as a Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, specialising in explosives-related investigations.
He had been airlifted to the hospital, where Smith was declared dead.
Who is Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez?
Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez was arrested at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he'd been taken for treatment as well. He is set to be booked into Palm Beach County Jail.
He faces charges of –
Killing of Human Being or Unborn Child with Vehicle (Vehicular Homicide)
DUI Cause of Death to Human or Unborn Child
Commit Aggravated Battery
Aggravated Battery on Officer, Firefighter, EMT, etc.
Drive While License Suspended - Death or Serious Injury
Drive with Suspended/Revoked License - Subsequent Offence
DUI Damage to Property or Person of Another
Reckless Driving Causing Damage to Person or Property
CBS12News reported that Espinoza Martinez has three prior DUI convictions. They said that his driver's license had been revoked for ten years after the most recent conviction. It was also said that he was driving a rental and authorities are working to understand how he got one without a valid driver's license.