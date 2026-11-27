A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy, Alan Smith, was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving morning, as per reports. The incident took place on I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The driver of the car travelling in the wrong direction has been identified as Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez. Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez was arrested at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida for the accident that took Alan Smith's life. (Facebook/Martin County Scanner Page SIBF, X/@PBCountySheriff) more The crash is being probed as a DUI manslaughter. Several law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, offered condolences on Smith's passing. "Our hearts are with the family of Detective Alan Smith who was killed in the line of duty today after almost 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Detective Smith was one of the FBI’s own, having graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013. He had a long, decorated career of service to this country, including as a Task Force Officer (TFO) with the ATF, specialising in explosives-related investigations. This is yet another reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make standing their posts even on holidays to keep us safe. Never forget them and their families. Our prayers are with Detective Smith’s wife and 14-year-old son, as well as the colleagues he leaves behind," Patel wrote.

What to know about the car crash As per the report, a white Chevrolet Equinox was headed north in the southbound lanes. This was north of the Military Trail, and at this time, a grey Ford Expedition was being driven by the deputy was headed south in the inside lane. The front of the Equinox then hit the Expedition. After the crash, the Expedition spun clockwise, travelling to the southwest and then came to a rest in the outside centre lane, as per the report. The Equinox spun clockwise and stopped on the inside paved shoulder, facing southwest, the report further noted. Photos of the crash were shared as well.