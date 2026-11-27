US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed the importance of Russia and China's intelligence sharing with Iran, amid reports that Tehran's allies have helped it target US military bases. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, he said Russia and China give Iran little intelligence and that both want the conflict to end. (Getty Images via AFP) more

Trump, during a short press conference with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, noted that the Iran conflict had been discussed during his recent trilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

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"My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they're very little involved with Iran. They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information," Trump said.