‘Groundbreaking significance’: China on Trump, Xi and Putin's first face-to-face trilateral meet

“They will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, as per Reuters.

The first face-to-face trilateral meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia is scheduled to take place on November 19 in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The upcoming trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, his Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin would be of “groundbreaking significance”, Beijing said on Monday. The three leaders would discuss ways to safeguard world peace and promote strategic stability, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Why is nuclear arms control on the agenda for the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting?

Why is nuclear arms control on the agenda for the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting?

When and where will Trump, Xi and Putin hold their first trilateral meeting?

When and where will Trump, Xi and Putin hold their first trilateral meeting?

She added that the three countries had an important responsibility to work together to address global challenges and promote international stability.

"Stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries," she said, adding that the meeting also reflected the expectations of the international community.

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What Trump, Xi and Putin will discuss Nuclear arms control is expected to be among the key subjects raised during the meeting. The White House has said Trump intends to push for discussions on reducing nuclear weapons. “He will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, said last week, as per Reuters.

The discussions come after the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow, expired in February 2026. The treaty had placed limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of the two countries.

The expiry removed restrictions on the world's two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than five decades, according to AP. Trump rejected Russia's proposal to extend the agreement for another year, instead calling for a "new, improved and modernised" arrangement that would also include China.

China, though, previously resisted participating in nuclear arms control negotiations with Washington and Moscow, claiming that the two countries possess significantly larger nuclear arsenals. Beijing has maintained that the US and Russia should take the lead in discussions on nuclear disarmament.

Pentagon estimates put China's nuclear arsenal at more than 600 warheads, compared with more than 5,000 each in the American and Russian arsenals, as per AP. A senior US official told reporters that the trilateral meeting would serve as the starting point for discussions on nuclear arms control, but no agreement was expected to emerge from it.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the UN was prepared to support any denuclearisation efforts that could emerge from the summit. The UN has repeatedly called for nuclear disarmament, warning that geopolitical tensions and growing competition among major powers have increased the risks associated with nuclear weapons.

The Russia-Ukraine war is another issue that could feature in the discussions, although China has not confirmed whether it will be part of the formal agenda.

The US war on Iran is another issue expected to feature in the discussions. Trump intends to raise the US-Israeli war on Iran with Xi and Putin, amid concerns over its overall geopolitical and economic consequences, according to Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies)