Singapore is engaging with local businesses to assess the impact of tightened US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday, as uncertainty grows over reported shipment restrictions by Nvidia. Nvidia's headqurters are seen in Santa Clara, California, on November 23, 2026. (AFP) more

"We are in the process of engaging our businesses, to reach out to them to see how this impacts their businesses," Gan said at a local summit.

Asked about reports that Nvidia had halted server shipments to Southeast Asian countries, Gan said the government had not confirmed the development.