Demkovich said he had to act fast to sort out the extra stay. "I started scrambling through that," Demkovich said. "Can we find a hotel to stay in? Can we get our transportation back? How, at the last second on a holiday weekend, how astronomical are the prices going to be?"

"It's been exhausting and emotional to figure this out, but it has been incredibly humbling to see an outpouring of kindness," Ryan Demkovich, director of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band at Pearland High School in Texas , told CBS News.

Marching bands are raising money to stay in New York after the Macy's parade was moved to Saturday.. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been delayed until Saturday due to bad weather , leaving visiting marching bands with extra hotel and travel costs. A 500-member high school band from Texas has raised $350,000 to cover its extended stay in New York City .

How did the Pearland High School marching band raise $350,000 for its extended New York stay?

How did the Pearland High School marching band raise $350,000 for its extended New York stay?

The Pearland community then raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in just a few hours. "They organized a fundraiser, they went on news stations, they broadcasted it, they posted it to get the word across," Pearland High School senior and band member Deborah James told CBS News.

The appeal spread quickly on social media. Donations came from local businesses and from strangers. Gringo's Mexican Kitchen in Pearland, Houston's Mattress Mack and CenterPoint Energy were among those who gave through a link on the band's website.

By Thursday, the band had enough money for two more nights at a hotel and buses back to Texas after the parade on Saturday. The money also pays for extra meals.

The band has to leave the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, which is booked for the weekend. It will move to a hotel near the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey. Demkovich said the group will go home by bus because flights are booked until late Monday or Tuesday.

"We are going to make sure you stay there," Kevin Cole, Pearland's former mayor, said of the band. “We are going to make sure you get to perform.”