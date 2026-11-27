Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.
Elon Musk expands SpaceX giveaway with promise of another share for every US child annually
Elon Musk pledges to give every child in America another SpaceX share each year, expanding his $18 billion stock giveaway.
Elon Musk has announced that he plans to give every child in the United States another share of SpaceX every year, adding to his earlier pledge to distribute company stock to children across the country. The billionaire shared the update in a post on X on Thursday, November 26, as part of a plan that also involves SpaceX donating shares through the Trump Accounts program.
The expanded pledge comes as Musk looks to increase SpaceX's role in the artificial intelligence industry. The company recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a proposal to deploy up to one million satellites to support data centers in space.
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The announcement follows his earlier promise, made last month, to give one SpaceX share to every child in the country next year. Musk had described that initial donation as the first of many.
Also Read: SpaceX to give one share to every active Trump Account as Elon Musk matches company's contribution
Under the current plan, children would receive two shares in total: one newly issued share from SpaceX and another from Musk personally. The company announced on Wednesday that it would contribute one share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account. Musk also pledged to match the company's contribution.
The shares are not expected to be transferred at the same time. Musk indicated that SpaceX's contribution would be transferred next month, while his personal share would be distributed after his stock lockup expires in June 2027.
Musk's $18 billion pledge comes amid scrutiny of SpaceX's AI plans
According to Reuters, the combined donation is estimated to be worth nearly $18 billion, based on SpaceX's closing share price of $127.44 on Wednesday. The pledge covers around 72 million children under the age of 18 in the United States.
A Trump Account is a government-backed program designed to give children an early stake in the stock market and help them build savings. The White House reported in October that nearly 70 million accounts had been opened.
Also Read: Elon Musk says every child in the US will get two SpaceX shares
The announcement comes as SpaceX faces questions about the growing role of private technology companies in the AI industry. The FCC's approval of its satellite proposal has also drawn criticism from astronomers.
The American Astronomical Society expressed concern about the planned constellation, saying it was "disheartened and dismayed" by the decision. The organization warned that the project could affect astronomical research and the public's ability to observe the night sky.
Musk's plan has also gathered attention because of the different approaches taken by AI companies toward sharing the benefits of the technology boom. Reuters reported that rival company Anthropic had committed 5% of its shares to a new fund focused on the public good.
SpaceX has not clarified whether the share donations will be directly linked to Trump Accounts. The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.