Nvidia is selling its most cutting-edge chips to at least two companies based in the United States but actually controlled by Chinese-owned firms, a report has said. Experts told CBS News that labyrinthine chains of custody have made it even more difficult to determine just how many of the most sensitive Nvidia chips have gone to China, (Bloomberg) more

According to a CBS News report, one of the chip giant's "preferred partners" is a California company owned by a Chinese firm whose chief executive is a graduate of a Chinese military university. Another California company was renamed after its Chinese-owned parent company was blacklisted, it added.

The records cited in the report show that these US-based, Chinese-owned firms have leased or sold the advanced chips used for artificial intelligence to other companies in Southeast Asia.

The report is based on the findings of C4ADS, a Washington-based global security nonprofit also known as the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies.

Experts told CBS News that labyrinthine chains of custody have made it even more difficult to determine just how many of the most sensitive Nvidia chips have gone to China,

"It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed," said Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS, which specialises in using public data, from corporate filings to satellite imagery, to uncover sanctions violations and smuggling.

This comes weeks after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after he admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a tech executive suspected to be a Chinese intelligence asset. Jensen has since returned to head the chipmaker, and US intelligence has said it isn't sure whether the suspected spying ever occurred.

Beijing denies Alice Huang is a spy. Megaspeed, the Singapore-based cloud computing company she ran, is still under investigation by the US justice department for allegedly circumventing export bans by obtaining computer chips for use by China.

Nvidia had almost $20 billion in sales to China last year. The company can sell graphics cards for personal computers and server chips with lower processing power to China without a special license. But sales of Nvidia's most technologically advanced chips, which power AI, are not allowed.

Companies under scanner RiCloud AI, a data centre company based in California, appears on Nvidia's list of "preferred partners" in the US, affording it preferential access to sales of high-end computer chips used for advanced AI models.

According to the CBS report, RiCloud AI's parent company is Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, headquartered in China’s Shenzhen. It is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Yuxing's CEO and co-owner, Cong Yu, has a degree in National Defence Mobilisation from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a university run by the Chinese military. Yu is also CEO of a related RiCloud company in California.

Its chairman, Li Qiang, was previously chairman of data firm Global Switch Holdings, which was dropped as a data centre provider by Australia's Department of Defence in June 2024 over national security concerns.

Another California company, Aivres, is currently listed on Nvidia's website as an "elite" compute partner — the highest tier of relationship with the chip giant.

Aivres used to be called Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company. But when Inspur Group firms in China were added to a federal blacklist of companies considered a security risk to the US in March 2023, the California subsidiary changed its name and continues to maintain its close relationship with Nvidia.

Aivres itself is not on the blacklist.