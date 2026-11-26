Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.
One person killed in shooting at Teaneck High School football game in New Jersey; video shows massive police presence
A male victim was shot in the face and rushed to the hospital, New Jersey mayor Mark Schwartz said.
One person was shot during a Thanksgiving football game at Teaneck High School in New Jersey. The person has died, News12NJ reported. The game was against Hackensack on November 25.
Mayor Mark Schwartz said that the male victim had been shot in the face and had been taken to the hospital, as per ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The age of the victim was not provided, and their current condition remains unknown.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Robbery-Homicide Division and Major Crimes Unit are assisting the Teaneck Police Department in the aftermath of the shooting. The investigation remains underway, and no details about the suspect have been shared yet.
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The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known either.
Teaneck shooting: Visuals emerge
One video showed a massive police presence at the scene. “Law enforcement officers work the scene of a reported shooting that took place during the Teaneck-Hackensack Thanksgiving Football Game at Teaneck High School in Teaneck, New Jersey, United States on Wednesday, November 25, 2026,” the person wrote.
Another person shared a video where vehicles could be heard in the background.
The person noted that the football game had a history of rivalry. They said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports have now indicated that the person has died but did not specify if this was at the scene or after they were taken to a hospital.
NorthJersey.com reported that a video on X also showed a Hackensack kicker on the field and people on the sidelines running away after the incident. However, this clip could not be found on X, where they reported it to have been shared.
People react to shooting at Teaneck High School
Several people reacted to the shooting at Teaneck High School. A local page claimed, “An 18-year-old Hackensack man was shot and killed at the annual Thanksgiving varsity football game between his alma mater and Teaneck High School tonight in Teaneck, according to multiple sources. Three assailants ran off down Queen Anne Road following the shooting at the Teaneck High School field shortly before 7:30 p.m. (Wed., Nov. 25th), they told Independent Online News, adding that it was gang-related.” However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities.
Another wrote, “Tonight’s Thanksgiving football game didn’t end the way anyone expected. This was supposed to be about community. To have that interrupted by gun violence is heartbreaking.”
“Our children and families deserve to feel safe at a football game. Please keep all of the families affected in your prayers,” the statement added.