One person was shot during a Thanksgiving football game at Teaneck High School in New Jersey. The person has died, News12NJ reported. The game was against Hackensack on November 25. One person was reportedly shot during a Thanksgiving football game at the Teaneck High School in New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more

Mayor Mark Schwartz said that the male victim had been shot in the face and had been taken to the hospital, as per ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The age of the victim was not provided, and their current condition remains unknown.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Robbery-Homicide Division and Major Crimes Unit are assisting the Teaneck Police Department in the aftermath of the shooting. The investigation remains underway, and no details about the suspect have been shared yet.

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The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not known either.