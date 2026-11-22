Men will gather at each other's houses to play GTA VI, go on treks, and do the most random things, except for one: opening up to their friends emotionally. All they do is exchange a fist bump and say ‘All good, bro’ before they pick up their controllers and shoot zombies on screen. This is in sharp contrast to women who find it very easy to open up to their girlfriends, whether at high school sleepovers or in a ladies' washroom at a bar. But why does this happen? What might the repercussions of bottling everything up be?

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Let's see what an expert has to say about this. Mehezabin Dordi, a clinical psychologist in the Department of Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, told us that even when men have many friends, they may still find it difficult to open up emotionally.

"They can hang out together, tell each other jokes, talk about work, sports and women, but have difficulty saying, ‘I am not fine.’ The problem is not lack of friendship; rather, it is the lack of emotional intimacy," she added.

Why do some men find it difficult to share their feelings with their friends? Two reasons are at play. The first can be traced back to childhood, when boys are taught to behave in a particular way.

The psychologist described, “Boys are told such things as ‘boys do not cry,’ ‘you need to be strong’ or ‘handle it alone.’ Gradually, they begin associating emotions like sadness, fear and dependency on other people with weakness, and such qualities as self-reliance and toughness with masculinity. These perceptions can stay with them even in adulthood and affect the relationships between men.”

The second reason is the fear of being ridiculed. It is tied to the childhood conditioning that teaches boys to equate showing emotions with weakness. As a result, some men may worry that their friends will laugh at them, judge them or see them as unable to cope. This reluctance to open up can also shape how they express affection in romantic relationships. Their partners may feel frustrated by mixed signals or apparent nonchalance. Dordi added, "There is some kind of culture among males where the only forms of intimacy are humour and problem solving.”

Are men ‘emotion-less’? With one dating or relationship horror story after another describing men as ‘nonchalant’, some people may wonder whether men in the dating scene have a ‘heart’ at all. Dordi reminded us that men, too, crave emotional intimacy. They may simply find it hard to start talking about how they feel, especially when they worry about how the other person might react.

What happens when men bottle their feelings? These are consequences of this ‘man up’ attitude. Dordi explained that bottling up emotions and lacking social support can make it harder for men to seek help, leaving them feeling lonely and stressed. "Men can be surrounded by people but at the same time feel lonely because they are not emotionally understood by them,” she noted.