Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani arrive holding hands at Mumbai wedding, her elegant silk saree steals the show
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrived hand-in-hand at Yudhishthir Ruia and Ananya Vaghani’s Mumbai wedding. Shloka wore a cream silk saree.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta, attended a wedding last night, November 22, in Mumbai. Videos shared by fan pages and photographers show their cute moments together, as they arrived hand-in-hand at the venue. The couple exudes elegance and grace as they attend the celebrations, looking effortlessly graceful in traditional clothing. Let's decode their looks:
Also Read | Nita Ambani showcases her Bharatanatyam skills in beautiful rose-pink lehenga and traditional gold jewellery
What Shloka Mehta wore
Akash and Shloka Mehta attended Yudhishthir Ruia and Ananya Vaghani's wedding last night in Mumbai. For the occasion, Shloka picked a gorgeous cream-coloured silk saree from her personal collection. The cream drape comes decked with colourful vertical lines in multiple pastel shades. A sequin-embellished and lace-embroidered border added to its gracefulness.
Shloka wore the drape in a traditional style, with the pleats neatly done at the front, the pallu pleated at the shoulder to create an elegant effect, and one end of the pallu wrapped around the opposite hand to create a regal look.
The styling
Shloka wore the ensemble with a stylish cream-coloured silk blouse featuring intricate sequin embellishments, a V-neckline, a sleeveless design, a tailored silhouette, and a cropped fit. A gold necklace decked with precious ruby gemstones, another long gold statement necklace layered over the blouse, diamond flower-shaped earrings, and gold bangles completed the styling.
For her hair, Shloka tied them in a slicked-back ponytail, and for the glam, she opted for a clean-girl makeup look featuring feathered brows, a dewy base, fluttery lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, and rouged cheeks.
Meanwhile, Akash Ambani complemented his wife in a black bandhgala outfit. He wore a bandhgala jacket featuring front button closures, a gold brooch, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He styled the jacket with matching black pants, dress shoes, and a luxurious watch,
About Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Akash Ambani serves as the chairman of Reliance Jio and managing director of Jio. He is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and his siblings are Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. He is married to Shloka Mehta. The couple tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in a grand wedding celebration that lasted multiple days.
Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta is an Indian businessperson, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur. She is a director at Rosy Blue Foundation and co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that connects volunteers with non-governmental organisations.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.