Shloka wore the drape in a traditional style, with the pleats neatly done at the front, the pallu pleated at the shoulder to create an elegant effect, and one end of the pallu wrapped around the opposite hand to create a regal look.

Akash and Shloka Mehta attended Yudhishthir Ruia and Ananya Vaghani's wedding last night in Mumbai. For the occasion, Shloka picked a gorgeous cream-coloured silk saree from her personal collection. The cream drape comes decked with colourful vertical lines in multiple pastel shades. A sequin-embellished and lace-embroidered border added to its gracefulness.

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Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani , and his wife, Shloka Mehta, attended a wedding last night, November 22, in Mumbai. Videos shared by fan pages and photographers show their cute moments together, as they arrived hand-in-hand at the venue. The couple exudes elegance and grace as they attend the celebrations, looking effortlessly graceful in traditional clothing. Let's decode their looks:

The styling Shloka wore the ensemble with a stylish cream-coloured silk blouse featuring intricate sequin embellishments, a V-neckline, a sleeveless design, a tailored silhouette, and a cropped fit. A gold necklace decked with precious ruby gemstones, another long gold statement necklace layered over the blouse, diamond flower-shaped earrings, and gold bangles completed the styling.

For her hair, Shloka tied them in a slicked-back ponytail, and for the glam, she opted for a clean-girl makeup look featuring feathered brows, a dewy base, fluttery lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, and rouged cheeks.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani complemented his wife in a black bandhgala outfit. He wore a bandhgala jacket featuring front button closures, a gold brooch, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He styled the jacket with matching black pants, dress shoes, and a luxurious watch,

About Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Akash Ambani serves as the chairman of Reliance Jio and managing director of Jio. He is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and his siblings are Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. He is married to Shloka Mehta. The couple tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in a grand wedding celebration that lasted multiple days.

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta is an Indian businessperson, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur. She is a director at Rosy Blue Foundation and co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that connects volunteers with non-governmental organisations.