According to the caption accompanying the video, Nita Ambani is preparing for her performance in NMACC’s maiden production, The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation. Through her performance, she pays tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage while celebrating her lifelong love for dance. “This deeply personal tribute becomes part of a spectacular celebration of India’s civilisational story,” read the caption.

Apart from being a successful businesswoman, Nita Ambani is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer with a deep-rooted passion for Indian classical dance. On November 21, the official Instagram page of Swadesh Online shared a video of Nita Ambani performing the traditional dance form, dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage in elegant baby pink Kanjivaram saree handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha )

The highlight of her ensemble is a beautiful rose-pink lehenga skirt crafted from lightweight, sheer fabric and adorned with delicate gold motifs. The voluminous silhouette is accentuated by a striking crimson-red and gold zari brocade border along the hem, adding richness and structure to the flowing design.

The matching pink dupatta is draped elegantly across her torso like a saree pallu, featuring shimmering gold gota-patti detailing along its edges. Completing the ensemble is a tailored pink half-sleeved blouse with subtle gold woven accents and matching red-and-gold brocade cuffs, creating a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and refined elegance.

Traditional jewellery and timeless glamour Nita Ambani complements her traditional ensemble with an exquisite selection of gold jewellery. Statement tiered gold jhumkas frame her face, while stacks of pink, pearl and gold bangles adorn both wrists. An intricate floral gold cocktail ring adds another touch of elegance to her overall look.

For her beauty look, she opts for classic Indian glamour, featuring softly defined kohl-rimmed eyes, a maroon bindi, rosy cheeks and a muted pink lip colour. Her dark brown hair is styled in a centre-parted blowout, with soft waves cascading gracefully over her shoulders.