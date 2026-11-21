Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Selena Gomez brings old Hollywood glamour in black velvet mini dress and stylish knotted scarf
Selena Gomez wore a structured velvet mini dress, sheer tights and pointed pumps for Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Selena Gomez is one of the celebs who champion the clean girl aesthetic, but she brings a certain je ne sais quoi to it. The American star stepped out for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a little black dress, exuding an air of enigmatic glamour. This look is special as it is statement-worthy without being too loud. It finds the perfect middle ground between clean-girl minimalism and ’60s glamour, with both sleek bun and knotted scarf.
The actor's outfit also is great inspo for anyone looking to embrace winter style without compromising on comfort.
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More about the look
Styled by Erin Walsh, Selena paired her clean-girl makeup with narrow black sunglasses, keeping her cheeks barely flushed, her lips nude and her brows sleek. Her hair was parted down the middle and swept back into a neat, classic bun. Her all-black ensemble centred on a long-sleeved velvet mini dress with structured shoulders. A black scarf knotted at the side of her neck gave the look a retro touch.
She paired the dress with sheer black tights and black pointed-toe pumps, keeping her jewellery minimal with simple drop earrings. The icing on the cake was on her glossy red manicure, which added a pop of colour to the monochrome look.
From the high neckline and long sleeves to the short hemline, the dress felt both polished and playful. It almost has an air of the 60s, old-world, with the refined structure.
Aside from her clean girl era, Selena also revisited her Disney Channel days when she reunited with Demi Lovato for a Rare Beauty campaign. The duo recreated looks from Princess Protection Program, bringing a dose of nostalgic Y2K glamour to the campaign.
Style takeaway
Take a cue from Selena for your next winter date night or brunch with friends. When you want to keep it classy and understated, this ensemble works well. Start with a little black dress and knot a silky scarf to one side. The look is a statement, from a little black dress moment to being classy without being over the top.
Upcoming project
Selena Gomez returns to the screen as Mabel Mora in the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building, set to premiere on December 8, 2026. This time, Mabel and her fellow sleuths, Oliver and Charles , head to London to investigate a murder, hence the season's new title, Only Murders in London.
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